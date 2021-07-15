Pakistan Finalizing New Road Map For Ties With US

The Senate Standing Committee on Defense and National Security has been informed that a new roadmap for a broader relationship with the United States is being finalized.

According to the report, National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yousuf while briefing the standing committee said that they are trying to extend the scope of relations with Washington beyond the borders of Afghanistan.

Moeed Youssef and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan met in May and agreed to restore ties and economic cooperation.

Dr. Moeed Yousuf said his focus was on a roadmap for moving the relationship forward, including a roadmap for commerce and trade, investment, vaccine development, climate change, the defense sector, and promoting regional economic connectivity.

He hoped that there would be more high-level meetings between the two countries in the coming days.

Talking about Afghanistan, Dr. Moeed Yousaf said that the Taliban have become more mature and self-reliant than before.

He said the Taliban’s regional advantage since the withdrawal of foreign troops began was not through the use of force, but because frustrated Afghan soldiers were surrendering to them.

He said that Pakistan’s policy on Afghanistan was very clear that Afghan land should not be used against anyone with a comprehensive political settlement.

It should be noted that the international community is also being made aware of Pakistan’s concerns about the possible crisis in Afghanistan, especially the influx of refugees.

Pakistan fears that if the violence escalates, it could face 70,000 refugees.

On Pak-India relations, Dr. Moeed Yousuf said that it was India’s responsibility to reverse its decision to end the special status of occupied Kashmir and start bilateral talks.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, who presided over the meeting, said that the committee would also present its views and opinions on the issue of national security so that the government would consider them while formulating policy.