Pakistan Must Make Population Growth Reduction Top Priority: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that Pakistan should make population growth reduction one of our top national priorities.

The Minister said in a Tweet, “Pakistan has 2 crore 72 lakh people who are 50 years or older. This age group is most vulnerable to serious health effect of covid. So far 56 lakh or 20.6% of these have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine. Please encourage all in this age group to vaccinate as soon as possible.”

“With such a phenomenal impact in such short duration on key development outcomes, we should make population growth reduction as one of our top national priorities,” he added.

3.5% Of Population In Pakistan Is Vaccinated Against Coronavirus, Statistics

The government is continuously trying to inoculate against Coronavirus, the govt has also campaigned to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, but only 3.5% of the population in the country has been vaccinated so far.

According to the report, only 3.5% of the 100 million people qualified for the anti-coronavirus inoculation have been fully vaccinated, stated the report.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 17,390,346 vaccine shots have been delivered across the country as of July 6.

Statistics show that more than 14% of the population has been partly vaccinated, while 290,377 vaccine shots were managed across the country yesterday, July 5.