Pakistan Navy Sets Up Free Medical Camps At Different Areas Of AJ&K

Pakistan Navy has on Sunday established free medical camps at different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Chilabandi, Chikar and Khundal Shahi. A team of specialist doctors examined thousands of patients through the latest diagnostic equipment and provided them with free check-ups, surgeries and medicines.

According to the Naval spokesperson, the Pakistan Navy as a manifestation of its commitment provided continued quality medical treatment. The present medical assistance drive is another demonstration of this Nobel resolve.

The medical camp also provided information on the prevention of other deadly diseases, especially coronavirus.

In addition, Patients were comprehensively briefed and enlightened about common infectious diseases and their preventive measures, particularly on the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Kashmiri people welcomed and appreciated the PN initiative of establishing free medical camps in different areas of AJ&K.

