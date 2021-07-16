Pakistan Rejects Afghan VP’s Allegations For Providing Air Support to Taliban

Pakistan has strongly denounced the accusations over being blamed for unrest in Afghanistan and said that no one played more role than Pakistan did in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chauhdri, in his statement, said: “Inspite of very close border operations normally not acceded to by internationally accepted norms/standards/procedures, Pakistan took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population.”

Chaudhri said Pakistan remains dedicated to peace in Afghanistan and will continue to endeavour towards this end irrespective of the detractors.

He further added: “We acknowledge Afghan Government’s right to undertake actions on its sovereign territory. However, as alleged by the Afghan Vice President, Pakistan Air Force never communicated anything to the Afghan Air Force. Such statements undermine Pakistan’s sincere efforts to play its part in an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led solution.”

The disappointment by Pakistan came after Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh accused the Pakistan Air Force of warning Afghan security forces that it would counter against any move to oust Taliban fighters in the strategic border region of Spin Boldak.

Saleh, a former spy chief who has survived more than one assassination attempt by the Taliban, made the allegation in a tweet saying: “Breaking: Pakistan air force has issued official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas,” he tweeted.

“As doubts were expressed on social media about the accusation, Saleh doubled down on his contention. He said in another tweet that he was “ready to share evidence” about the warning from the Pakistani military to the Afghan side. He added that Afghan aircraft “as far as 10 kilometers from Spin Boldak R warned 2 back off or face air to air missiles,” his tweet read.