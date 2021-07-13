Pakistan reports 21 Coronavirus deaths; total toll rises to 22,618

Pakistan’s daily Coronavirus caseload has dropped slightly for the second consecutive day and has claimed 21 more lives in Pakistan, taking the country’s virus tally to 976,867.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide death toll currently stands at 22,618 after the freshest addition of the casualties. 1,590 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Statistics 13 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,790

Positive Cases: 1590

Positivity % : 3.63%

Deaths : 21 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 13, 2021

The total number of tests conducted so far in the country stands at 15,152,403 after 43,790 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

The infection rate slightly dropped to 3.63 per cent from yesterday’s 3.84%

There are a total of 39,644 active cases in the country at present as 732 more people recuperated from the disease overnight, taking the number of recovered people to 914,605.

Govt’s plan to call in Pakistan Army to help with coronavirus SOP implementation

A day earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus standard operating procedures.

He said this may happen as coronavirus cases have increased due to the negligence of citizens. Dr Sultan was speaking to the media in Islamabad on Monday.

He said that the last few weeks have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate going up from 2% to 4%. He also spoke about the rapid increase in the Delta variant of coronavirus cases after an increase in the Alpha variant.

Dr Sultan said the main cause of this surge is a violation of SOPs and the new variant of coronavirus coming from India.