Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan strives for inclusive Afghan settlement: FO Spokesperson

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 04:25 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
FO spokesperson Afghanistan situation

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chuahdri has on Thursday said that Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

In his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan has served closely with the United States to achieve durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said we will proceed to cooperate with the US and the international community towards that end.

“It is desire and hope of Pakistan that the Afghan peace process succeeds and the Afghan parties agree to a common solution which is inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive,” he said.

The Foreign Office further reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson welcomed the UN Secretary General’s recent report which highlights the chaotic targeting of Kashmiris with pellet guns in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He called upon the international community to take cognizance of the plight of oppressed Kashmiri children. He said the meeting held in New Delhi last week was yet another attempt by the BJP government to further marginalize the Kashmiri people to perpetuate India’s illegal occupation in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said any steps that are directed at bringing further illegal change in the IOJK will not be accepted by the Kashmiris.

“Only viable option is the solution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” Chaudhri added.

He further said there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Palestinian issue.

He said we have consistently called for two-state solutions with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds al-Sharif as the capital of the Palestinian state.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Astronomy
15 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
22 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
36 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...
Anwar Iqbal
52 mins ago
Veteran television actor and director Anwar Iqbal Baloch passes away

Family member’s reports confirm renowned veteran television actor Anwar Iqbal, 71 ,...
Thailand Opens its Resorts for International Tourists
60 mins ago
Thailand Opens its Resorts for International Tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed that the island of...
Is spinach good for your health? ask Popeye and science
60 mins ago
Is spinach good for your health? ask Popeye and science

If you were raised between the 1930s and the 1970s, or if...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Astronomy
15 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
22 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Ericsson
30 mins ago
Ericsson launches Innovation Awards 2021

KARACHI: Ericsson has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
36 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...