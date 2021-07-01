Pakistan strives for inclusive Afghan settlement: FO Spokesperson

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chuahdri has on Thursday said that Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

In his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan has served closely with the United States to achieve durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said we will proceed to cooperate with the US and the international community towards that end.

“It is desire and hope of Pakistan that the Afghan peace process succeeds and the Afghan parties agree to a common solution which is inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive,” he said.

The Foreign Office further reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson welcomed the UN Secretary General’s recent report which highlights the chaotic targeting of Kashmiris with pellet guns in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He called upon the international community to take cognizance of the plight of oppressed Kashmiri children. He said the meeting held in New Delhi last week was yet another attempt by the BJP government to further marginalize the Kashmiri people to perpetuate India’s illegal occupation in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said any steps that are directed at bringing further illegal change in the IOJK will not be accepted by the Kashmiris.

“Only viable option is the solution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” Chaudhri added.

He further said there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Palestinian issue.

He said we have consistently called for two-state solutions with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds al-Sharif as the capital of the Palestinian state.