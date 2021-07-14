Pakistan to raise green energy share by 30% in 10 years

ISLAMABAD: The government is making all-out efforts to increase the share of renewable energy in the electricity generation by 30 per cent in the next 10 years, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Talking to German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlangheck, who called on him, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar appreciated the recent signing of the implementation agreement for GIZ Pakistan’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency II (REEE II) project worth 8.1 million euros, and said that the cooperation between Pakistan and Germany in the energy sector has witnessed considerable growth.

A major milestone in the energy transition in Pakistan is the new Renewable Energy Policy approved by the Council of Common Interest, Azhar said, adding that the policy aims at a substantial shift in the power generation capacity to renewable energy sources, moving from the existing 6 per cent to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

The federal minister also apprised the German ambassador about various ongoing projects that the present government has initiated in the energy sector.

The phenomenal growth of around 20 per cent in the demand and around 15 per cent in the industrial demand alone for electricity this summer has made the sector more challenging, he said, adding: “Our aim is to further improve the transmission and distribution system to cater to the need of the generation capacity.”

The German ambassador appreciated the government of Pakistan’s endeavours in the energy sector. He expressed the commitment to further cement the existing cooperation in the energy sector.