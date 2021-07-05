Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan To Take Up Issue Of India’s Terror Financing At International Level: FM Qureshi

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 03:36 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan To Take Up Issue Of India's Terror Financing At International Level: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will take up the issue of India’s terror financing at the international level.

In a statement on Monday regarding the negative intentions of the Indian government and threats to regional security, the Foreign Minister said that Indi’s policy in occupied Kashmir has failed miserably, the Kashmiri leadership seems to be dissatisfied with the Indian government. Kashmiri leaders in a recent meeting with Prime Minister Modi have demanded a review of the unilateral and unconstitutional measures of August 5, 2019.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the issue of India’s terror financing would be taken up at the international level. Earlier, clear evidence of Indian terrorism had been presented to the United Nations and the international community in the form of a dossier. He said that Pakistan was now expecting the world to take notice of India’s terror financing on the basis of solid evidence in the investigation into the Johar Town Lahore terror incident adding that the government are taking all possible steps to prevent terrorism and protect our borders.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we have erected a fence on the border. We have cleared our tribal areas of terrorists, we have started development work there. Referring to the Afghan refugees, the Foreign Minister said that we want the honourable repatriation of Afghan refugees, for this purpose, we need the international community. He added that for the repatriation of Afghan refugees, a definite and comprehensive, well-resourced plan should be formulated and made part of the Afghan peace process.

The Foreign Minister said that if unrest continues to spread in Afghanistan with negative thinking that would be embroiled in a “two-front” situation adding that it would be against global goals to be entangled in a situation of tension on two borders. The world should take notice of this situation.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

6 High protein foods for weight loss
17 mins ago
6 High protein foods beneficial for health

Eating proteins offers numerous advantages, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling...
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem
19 mins ago
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that...
Liam Payne
29 mins ago
Is Liam Payne back with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry?

Liam Payne's followers are wondering if he and ex-fiancée Maya Henry will...
Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk
30 mins ago
Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board approves issuance of Ijara Sukuk

KARACHI: The Shariah Board of the Meezan Bank has approved the structure...
Aymen Saleem Quits Acting
33 mins ago
Fan Favourite Aymen Saleem Announces To Quit Acting

Emerging actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Aymen Saleem, who had gained immense...
Foreign investors contribute Rs1.4 trillion as tax in Pakistan
41 mins ago
Foreign investors contribute Rs1.4 trillion as tax in Pakistan

KARACHI: Foreign investors operating in Pakistan have contributed Rs1.4 trillion as tax...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SNGPL’s profit
3 mins ago
SNGPL’s profit rise 69% in first quarter of FY21

KARACHI: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL's) posted a net profit...
India’s terror-financing
16 mins ago
Pakistan to take up India’s terror-financing issue at international level: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take up the issue of India’s terror-financing at the...
6 High protein foods for weight loss
17 mins ago
6 High protein foods beneficial for health

Eating proteins offers numerous advantages, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling...
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem
19 mins ago
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that...