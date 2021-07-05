Pakistan To Take Up Issue Of India’s Terror Financing At International Level: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will take up the issue of India’s terror financing at the international level.

In a statement on Monday regarding the negative intentions of the Indian government and threats to regional security, the Foreign Minister said that Indi’s policy in occupied Kashmir has failed miserably, the Kashmiri leadership seems to be dissatisfied with the Indian government. Kashmiri leaders in a recent meeting with Prime Minister Modi have demanded a review of the unilateral and unconstitutional measures of August 5, 2019.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the issue of India’s terror financing would be taken up at the international level. Earlier, clear evidence of Indian terrorism had been presented to the United Nations and the international community in the form of a dossier. He said that Pakistan was now expecting the world to take notice of India’s terror financing on the basis of solid evidence in the investigation into the Johar Town Lahore terror incident adding that the government are taking all possible steps to prevent terrorism and protect our borders.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we have erected a fence on the border. We have cleared our tribal areas of terrorists, we have started development work there. Referring to the Afghan refugees, the Foreign Minister said that we want the honourable repatriation of Afghan refugees, for this purpose, we need the international community. He added that for the repatriation of Afghan refugees, a definite and comprehensive, well-resourced plan should be formulated and made part of the Afghan peace process.

The Foreign Minister said that if unrest continues to spread in Afghanistan with negative thinking that would be embroiled in a “two-front” situation adding that it would be against global goals to be entangled in a situation of tension on two borders. The world should take notice of this situation.