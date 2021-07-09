Pakistan will not favour Talibanisation: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday categorically stated that the country would not favour ‘Talibanisation’.

“The comeback of TTP is not in Pakistan’s interest. We do not want Talibanization of our country,” the foreign minister said in his remarks at the meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs at the Parliament House.

He further said that strengthening of the ranks of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was not in Pakistan’s interest.

The foreign minister expressed concern over the chances of a civil war after the US military forces pull out from Afghanistan and said Pakistan did not want such a scenario to repeat.

He stressed that ‘power-sharing’ of different Afghan factions was the best option to avert a civil war.

“Pakistan desires an honorable return of the Afghan refugees which should be made part of the Afghan peace process,” the foreign minister underscored.

He said after the Taliban refused to attend the Istanbul Peace Process, Pakistan held a tripartite meeting with Afghanistan and Turkey.

On Afghan refugees, he called upon the international community to find a solution for their repatriation to their homeland.

Qureshi said Pakistan would welcome the support extended by China for the stability of Afghanistan.

On Iran, he said the relationship was getting stronger and mentioned the agreement with Tehran on establishment of border markets.

He said Iran’s role in the peace and stability of Afghanistan was important and could not be ignored.