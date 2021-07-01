Double Click 728 x 90
‘Pakistan won’t allow anyone to use its land against another country’

01st Jul, 2021. 03:19 pm
Pakistan

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan would not allow anyone to use its land against any other country.

The statement by the interior minister comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking in the National Assembly, categorically said that Pakistan could be partner with the US in peace but not in war.
Talking to media in Rawalpindi, Rashid briefed that fencing along the Afghan border will be completed within two months.

“Work on fencing along the Afghan border is 88 per cent complete while 46 per cent border along Iran has been fenced,” he said.

The minister added that Pakistan was making sincere efforts to ensure peace in Afghanistan while India was trying to mar those efforts.

Rashid said Pakistan wants to have good relations with all countries, including India.
However, he maintained, this could be possible only when India agreed to give right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Condemning the Indian Home Ministry for baseless allegation of Pakistan’s role in a drone attack in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India wants to hide its failure in addressing the Covid-19 challenge through such allegations.

