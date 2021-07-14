Parliament’s digitalisation to be completed by 2023: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for timely completion of all processes with regard to the automation of the Parliament and making it digitally operational by January 2023.

Chairing a meeting on President’s Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament, the president emphasised that digitalisation would help improve efficiency and smooth running of the legislative business of both Houses of the Parliament.

“Digital parliament would greatly help improve the processes of planning, monitoring and control by using modern technology, besides providing its members easy access to data and files through latest IT tools,” he maintained.

The meeting was apprised about the current status of the project and the steps taken to make the parliament cyber-efficient.

It was highlighted that Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) had approved the project amounting to Rs1,950 million for four years, with an allocation of Rs120 million for the current year.

The participants were further informed that the process of hiring project staff had already been initiated and advertisement had been placed in newspapers in this regard. The ministry assured that it would execute the project by January 2023.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque, Secretary IT&T, Mohammad Sohail Rajput, Secretary Senate Secretariat Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan, Secretary National Assembly Secretariat Tahir Hussain, and the ministry officials were part of the meeting.