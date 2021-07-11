“Peace in Afghanistan is imperative for regional security”: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has on Sunday said Pakistan committed to peace in Afghanistan but will not hand over bases for any attacks in neighbouring countries.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi today, Sheikh Rasheed said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for regional security.

He said Pakistan has always desired peace in Afghanistan and would welcome any decision made by the Afghan people for their homeland.

The interior minister said Pakistan will not side with any party in Afghanistan as stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of our own homeland.

He pushed the Kabul government and the Afghan Taliban to negotiate and find out a solution to the conflict that is acceptable to all the parties.

“Taliban in Afghanistan now have changed,” the minister said adding, now they understand that peace can only be achieved through dialogues.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed had rejected an “irresponsible statement” by India’s minister of state for home affairs regarding an alleged drone attack in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Speaking to media officials today, he had said Pakistan wants to have good relations with all countries, including India. However, he said, India will have to give the right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

“Pakistan has nothing to do with a drone attack in IIOJK, New Delhi should provide evidence supporting its allegations against Pakistan,” he said.

The minister strongly denounced the statement of the Indian minister for state for home affairs and said New Delhi use to put every blame of its failure on Pakistan.

Discussing the Afghanistan issue, Rashid said work on fencing along the border with Afghanistan has been done by eighty-eight percent while forty-six percent on the Iranian border.

The Minister said Pakistan is not allowing anyone to use its land against any country, and other countries should also ensure it.

He said India would desire that peace doesn’t establish in Afghanistan; however, Pakistan has been making sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister urged the opposition parties to sit with the government to introduce electoral for transparent elections in the future.

Sheikh Rasheed hoped for peace and stability in Afghanistan after the pulling out of US troops.