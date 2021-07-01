“People of China have a special place in hearts of Pakistanis”: PM Imran

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Thursday hailed the Communist Party of China (CPC) as having a unique model, calling it an alternative to Western democracy.

Speaking to Chinese journalists, PM Imran Khan said: “Until now, we had been told that the best way for societies to improve was through Western democracy.”

“The CPC has introduced an alternative model and they have beaten all Western democracies in the way they have highlighted merit in society,” he said.

He said that society only succeeds when it has systems in place for holding the ruling elite accountable and ensuring meritocracy.

“Until now, the feeling was that electoral democracy is the best way to bring merit and hold leaders accountable,” the premier added.

“But the CPC has achieved much better [outcomes] without democracy. Their system for sifting through talent and bringing it up is better than the democratic system,” he said.

He said that leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping worked their way up from the bottom. “One can only become a leader after going through a long struggle. This process is not present in Western democracies. An American president doesn’t go through this rigorous process.”

‘Pakistan Will Not Take Sides’

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s strong ties with China. “Whenever Pakistan has been in trouble, politically or internationally, China has always stood with us. The people of China have a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis,” he said.

“You see a strange great power rivalry in the region. The United States is wary of China and has formed a regional alliance called the ‘Quad’.

“We think that it is unfair of the US and Western powers to expect countries like Pakistan to take sides,” he said. “Pakistan will not downgrade its relations with China,” PM Imran added.

He said that Pakistan is committed to strengthening relations with China whether it be politically or economically.

The premier further added, “The way china dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic was unique […] considering that it started there. When you look at the rest of the world, China stands out.”

Commenting further about his visit to China, PM Imran said that he was also looking forward to his trip to China which is in the offing.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project,” he said, adding that he will be going to Gwadar next week to oversee development work.