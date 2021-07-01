Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

“People of China have a special place in hearts of Pakistanis”: PM Imran

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 12:28 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Prime Minister Imran Khan relations with China

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Thursday hailed the Communist Party of China (CPC) as having a unique model, calling it an alternative to Western democracy.

Speaking to Chinese journalists, PM Imran Khan said: “Until now, we had been told that the best way for societies to improve was through Western democracy.”

“The CPC has introduced an alternative model and they have beaten all Western democracies in the way they have highlighted merit in society,” he said.

He said that society only succeeds when it has systems in place for holding the ruling elite accountable and ensuring meritocracy.

“Until now, the feeling was that electoral democracy is the best way to bring merit and hold leaders accountable,” the premier added.

“But the CPC has achieved much better [outcomes] without democracy. Their system for sifting through talent and bringing it up is better than the democratic system,” he said.

He said that leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping worked their way up from the bottom. “One can only become a leader after going through a long struggle. This process is not present in Western democracies. An American president doesn’t go through this rigorous process.”

‘Pakistan Will Not Take Sides’

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s strong ties with China. “Whenever Pakistan has been in trouble, politically or internationally, China has always stood with us. The people of China have a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis,” he said.

“You see a strange great power rivalry in the region. The United States is wary of China and has formed a regional alliance called the ‘Quad’.

“We think that it is unfair of the US and Western powers to expect countries like Pakistan to take sides,” he said. “Pakistan will not downgrade its relations with China,” PM Imran added.

He said that Pakistan is committed to strengthening relations with China whether it be politically or economically.

The premier further added, “The way china dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic was unique […] considering that it started there. When you look at the rest of the world, China stands out.”

Commenting further about his visit to China, PM Imran said that he was also looking forward to his trip to China which is in the offing.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project,” he said, adding that he will be going to Gwadar next week to oversee development work.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

AirCar prototype completes its first ever inter-city flight
7 mins ago
AirCar prototype completes its first inter-city flight

The name "flying car" is a bit misleading. Many of the vehicles...
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue
19 mins ago
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, Twitter was down for various users...
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch
22 mins ago
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders of the Oppo A16 have appeared on Twitter...
UN Chief India pallet guns against children
32 mins ago
UN Chief Asks India To Halt Use Of Pellet Guns Against Kashmiri Children

The United Nations (UN) Chief António Guterres has asked India to halt...
Sharmeen lashes Sonya
39 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn reacts to Sharmeen pulling her down for old comments

Sonya Hussyn has responded after filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy called her out...
Deep space black holes discovered preying on neutron stars
47 mins ago
Deep space black holes discovered preying on neutron stars

On January 5, 2020, astrophysicists detected a chirp from 900 million light-years...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AirCar prototype completes its first ever inter-city flight
7 mins ago
AirCar prototype completes its first inter-city flight

The name "flying car" is a bit misleading. Many of the vehicles...
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue
19 mins ago
Twitter website unavailable to some users, company is working to resolve the issue

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, Twitter was down for various users...
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch
22 mins ago
Oppo A16 Featured in High Qualited Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders of the Oppo A16 have appeared on Twitter...
Bitcoin Cash to PKR
30 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 1st July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...