Philippines Plane Crash: Pakistan Extends Prayers To Families Of The Victims

Pakistan has on Sunday expressed sincere condolences at the loss of precious lives in the C130 military plane crash in the Philippines, which has killed at least 17 people.

After the Lockheed C-130 military plane crash, General Cirilito Sobejana said that 40 people have been rescued so far from the burning wreckage.

According to a statement by Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, “Pakistan expresses deepest condolences at the loss of precious lives in the C130 crash in Jolo Sea, Southern Philippines.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the victims, the govt and the people of the Philippines. We wish a quick recovery to those injured,” the statement read.

“So far 40 wounded and injured were rescued and 17 bodies recovered. Rescue and recovery are ongoing,” Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, adding that 92 people had been on board.

A military spokesman, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said there was no indication of any attack on the plane, but that a crash investigation had not begun and efforts were focussed on rescue and treatment.

Pictures from the scene showed flames and smog pouring from wreckage strewn among trees as men in combat uniform milled around. A large column of black smoke rose into the blue sky.