PIA, other Airlines Lift Fares By 100% Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 04:18 pm
PIA HIKE FARE BY OVER 100PC AHEAD OF EID UL ADHA

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines have lifted the fares by over 100% ahead of Eid Al-Adha.

According to sources, prior to the hike, PIA and other airlines were charging Rs7,000 fare from passengers travelling between Karachi to Islamabad or Lahore.

However, they said that the fares have now been hiked by 114% for domestic flights.

The one-side ticket of airlines from Karachi to Lahore has been charged at Rs13,000 while Rs25,000 has been charged for flights flying between Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The price hike has been witnessed nearly a month after PIA announced to lessen its fares for domestic flights by 40% on June 12.

According to PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has proposed special discounted rates for domestic flights during summer vacations.

The PIA spokesperson said that reduced fares have been offered by the national carrier for flights from Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

The one-side fare from Karachi to Islamabad, Karachi to Lahore, and Karachi to Peshawar has been reduced to only Rs6950.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the new fares will come into effect immediately.

Earlier, PIA had announced a discount for COVID-19 vaccinated citizens.

The announcement was made by PIA for vaccinated passengers aged 50 years and above who will be given a 10% discount on fares on domestic flights.

PIA spokesperson HAD stated a 10 per cent discount in fares will be offered on showing Corona Vaccine Certificate and this discount will be applicable from today, June 10.

PIA chief executive officer Arshad Malik says the national airline is trying to persuade people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The national carrier had become the first airline to fly with all vaccinated cabin and cockpit crew, followed by front line workers for the health and safety of our crew and customers.

PIA, however, strictly adheres to all the prevalent COVID-19 precautionary measures. 

