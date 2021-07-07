PIA starts flight on Faisalabad to Skardu route

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started flights from Faisalabad to Skardu, a statement said. The first flight took off from Faisalabad on Wednesday. A simple cake cutting ceremony was held at the Faisalabad Airport. The passengers were seen off by the PIA officials.

PIA is now operating flights for Skardu from Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Islamabad and Faisalabad. It is offering flights to Skardu not only to promote domestic tourism in the country but also to provide convenient air transport and cargo facility connecting cities in Pakistan.

The PIA flights to Skardu from Faisalabad fulfils the longstanding demand of the business community and residents of Faisalabad, it added.

A spokesman for the national flag carrier said the demand for air travel to the Northern Areas is gradually increasing and the PIA flights have been a huge success, more flights will be initiated subject to the demand.