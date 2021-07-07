Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PIA starts flight on Faisalabad to Skardu route

Web DeskWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 08:27 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PIA

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started flights from Faisalabad to Skardu, a statement said. The first flight took off from Faisalabad on Wednesday. A simple cake cutting ceremony was held at the Faisalabad Airport. The passengers were seen off by the PIA officials.

PIA is now operating flights for Skardu from Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Islamabad and Faisalabad. It is offering flights to Skardu not only to promote domestic tourism in the country but also to provide convenient air transport and cargo facility connecting cities in Pakistan.

The PIA flights to Skardu from Faisalabad fulfils the longstanding demand of the business community and residents of Faisalabad, it added.

A spokesman for the national flag carrier said the demand for air travel to the Northern Areas is gradually increasing and the PIA flights have been a huge success, more flights will be initiated subject to the demand.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman sons granted bail
3 mins ago
Court extends bail of cleric’s sons in sexual abuse case

A session’s court on Wednesday extended the bail of Mufti Aziz ur...
State Bank of Pakistan
22 mins ago
Banks earn 50% interest from government securities: State Bank

KARACHI: The banks are earning 50 per cent of interest from the...
Minister reviews progress on entities privatisation
31 mins ago
Minister reviews progress on entities privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro chaired a meeting to review...
Competition Commission of Pakistan launches probe against Foodpanda
38 mins ago
Competition Commission of Pakistan launches probe against Foodpanda

KARACHI: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched an inquiry against...
rupee
47 mins ago
Rupee weakens further against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday, owing to...
crypto
49 mins ago
Crypto.com and UFC Signs a $175 Million Sponsorship Deal

The crypto company has become UFC’s official fight kit partner. The major...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman sons granted bail
3 mins ago
Court extends bail of cleric’s sons in sexual abuse case

A session’s court on Wednesday extended the bail of Mufti Aziz ur...
State Bank of Pakistan
22 mins ago
Banks earn 50% interest from government securities: State Bank

KARACHI: The banks are earning 50 per cent of interest from the...
Minister reviews progress on entities privatisation
31 mins ago
Minister reviews progress on entities privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro chaired a meeting to review...
Competition Commission of Pakistan launches probe against Foodpanda
38 mins ago
Competition Commission of Pakistan launches probe against Foodpanda

KARACHI: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched an inquiry against...