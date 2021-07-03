Double Click 728 x 90
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 12:51 pm
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Khyber Pukhtunkhwa for treating  250,439 patients free of cost under KP Sehat Card Plus programme.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. 250,439 patients treated free of cost under the KP Sehat Card Plus programme. This is the Pakistan we are moving towards – that was envisioned by Allama Iqbal & Quaid-i-Azam.”

KP’s Health-Care Card Program

The provincial government has drafted the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universal Health Coverage Act, 2021”. To specifically ensure the sustainability and oversight of the Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) for the free treatment of people.

In addition to that, the law department also intends to review a proposed law to legitimise the free health insurance programme. Make the government obligated to generally continue providing fundamental health. To fulfil most of the needs of its citizens.

Moreover, the Board of Governors established a commission for the immediate extension of services to patients and, to particularly execute them on an ongoing basis. Thus quick decisions are made.

