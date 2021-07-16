PM Imran Assures Chinese Counterpart of a full investigation Into Dasu Incident

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with the Chinese premier Li Keqiang and assured him of a full investigation for the unfortunate Dasu incident.

During the call, PM Imran expressed his heartiest condolences to the Chinese premier over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals caused by the tragic incident in Dasu.

The Prime Minister said the people of Pakistan share the grief and pain of the bereaved families. He stressed that the government of Pakistan is providing the best possible medical care to the injured Chinese nationals.

The Prime Minister assured that no effort would be spared to fully examine the incident. He said the security of Chinese nationals, workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan was the highest priority of the government.

He has also said that Pakistan and China have an iron-clad friendship that has endured the uncertainties of time.

Dasu Accident Was Not A Terrorist Attack: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told his Chinese counterpart that the preliminary investigation into the bus accident near the Dasu Hydropower Project in Kohistan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was not the result of a terrorist attack, according to a statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

The statement said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Dushanbe.

According to the statement, the Chinese Foreign Minister called for immediate arrest and severe punishment in case of tragedy, terrorism.

However, Qureshi said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was not a terrorist attack.

The statement further said, “Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the initial investigation revealed that it was an accident and no trace of the terrorist attack was found.”

The Chinese Foreign Minister called for an investigation into the incident and told Shah Mehmood Qureshi, “We are concerned about the deaths of Chinese in Pakistan and hope that Pakistan will soon find out the matter and to prevent such incidents in the future,” the statement further read.