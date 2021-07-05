Double Click 728 x 90
PM Imran Calls Newly Elected President of Iran, Vows To Enhance Ties

Aizbah Khan

05th Jul, 2021.
Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Iran’s newly elected President Syed Ebrahim Raisi to congratulate him on his victory.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the newly elected President of Iran, Syed Ebrahim Raisi, on his victory in the June 18 presidential election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned the newly elected Iranian president and said that his victory in the presidential election was a sign of the Iranian people’s confidence in him.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, saying that the recent events call for serious precautions for Pakistan and Iran, which has led to an influx of refugees from Afghanistan in both countries.

The Prime Minister said that a political solution to the Afghan conflict was needed through dialogue.

Both sides stressed the need for an effective political solution under the auspices of the Afghans.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister thanked Iran for its full support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the two leaders stressed the need to resolve these long-standing issues in the light of UN Security Council resolutions.

On the occasion, he termed the establishment of markets along the Pak-Iran border as an important step and expressed his determination that it would bring social and economic benefits to the people of both countries.

They also agreed to maintain high-level exchange during the talks and the two leaders also invited each other for official visits.

 

