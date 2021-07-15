PM Imran Expresses Deep Grief At The Sad Passing Of Mamnoon Hussain

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his deepest condolences on the sad passing of former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain who passed away on Wednesday aged 80.

While offering heartfelt sympathies on the sad demise of Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا سابق صدر ممنون حسین کے انتقال پر افسوس کا اظہار مرحوم کے درجات کی بلندی کی دعا — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 14, 2021

Several other political leaders, President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa poured in sincere condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کو اپنے جوار رحمت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے، اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے، صدر مملکت دکھ کی اس گھڑی میں اہل خانہ کے غم میں برابر کے شریک ہیں، صدر مملکت — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 14, 2021

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 14, 2021

My deepest condolences on the passing of former President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain. May Allah grant his family the strength to bear this great loss. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 14, 2021

Expressing his deep grief, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif called the former president an epitome of grace, humility and nobility. “Pakistan has lost a great public servant and PML-N an elderly statesman. My heartfelt condolences go to his family,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Deeply shocked and grieved to hear that President Mamnoon Hussain has passed away. What an epitome of grace, humility & nobility he was! Pakistan has lost a great public servant and PMLN an elderly statesman. My hearfelt condolences go to his family! — Shehbaz Sharif (القدس في العيون) (@CMShehbaz) July 14, 2021

Mamnoon Hussain, a prominent politician belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), served as the president of the country from 2013 to 2018.

He was first appointed as Sindh governor prior to 1999’s military coup d’état. As a president of the country, he maintained a low-key profile and his role was rarely seen in the nation’s politics.

He had replaced PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and was succeeded by Arif Alvi. Hussain was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and was under treatment at a private hospital in the city for some days where he breathed his last. Hussain has left behind a widow and three sons. He was born on 23 December 1940 in Agra, India. He was originally a businessman and had begun his political career as a Muslim Leaguer in 1969.