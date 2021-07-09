PM Imran, IG Islamabad Discuss Usman Mirza Arrest Case

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Friday expresses concerns regarding the law and order situation in the city and the alleged Usman Mirza arrest case during his meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

IG Islamabad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today and briefed him about the progress made so far in a case regarding the harassment of a couple by Usman Mirza in the E-11/2 sector of the federal capital.

The inspector General is personally monitoring this case following the arrest of the accused persons. The Prime Minister was informed that all scientific resources are being utilized to collect more evidence in the case.

The IGP also apprised the Prime Minister of the law and order situation of Islamabad.

ملاقات میں وزیرِ اعظم کو آئی جی اسلام آباد نے ای الیون 2 میں جوڑے کی جنسی ہراسگی اور حبسِ بے جا کے واقعہ پر پیش رفت سے آگاہ کیا۔ ملزمان کی گرفتاری کے بعد مضبوط فوجداری کاروائی اور ملزمان کو قرار واقعی سزا دلاوانے کیلئے آئی جی خود اس کیس کی نگرانی کر رہے ہیں۔ — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 9, 2021

#UsmanMirza: Couple Ties Knot Who Brutally Tortured In Islamabad

Police in Islamabad have arrested a man accused of torturing and harassing a boy and a girl, a video of which went viral on social media.

Authorities say police in Islamabad’s Golra police station took immediate action just hours after the video surfaced and arrested the accused Usman Mirza, who appeared in the video.

Police officials said that the accused Usman Mirza and his accomplices Farhan and Atta-ur-Rehman have been arrested and a case has been registered against them. Further legal action is being taken.

Dr Mustafa Tanveer, SSP Operations, Islamabad Police, said that three people have been arrested after the video of a man named Usman Mirza went viral. There is information about two other people who are being tried for arrest.

In this regard, the SSP said that the victims of the incident could not be contacted by the police. Where all of a sudden these people arrived and started harassing them both.

He said that the accused had behaved insolently towards the boy and the girl.

Referring to the incident, he added that the case included provisions for other charges, including harassment of a woman. “There are allegations of rape,” he said. However, the allegation could not be confirmed until the victim’s statement was recorded. If abused or even attempted. So its provisions will also be included in the FIR.