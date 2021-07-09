Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM Imran, IG Islamabad Discuss Usman Mirza Arrest Case

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 02:32 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PM Imran Meets IG Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Friday expresses concerns regarding the law and order situation in the city and the alleged Usman Mirza arrest case during his meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

IG Islamabad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today and briefed him about the progress made so far in a case regarding the harassment of a couple by Usman Mirza in the E-11/2 sector of the federal capital.

The inspector General is personally monitoring this case following the arrest of the accused persons. The Prime Minister was informed that all scientific resources are being utilized to collect more evidence in the case.

The IGP also apprised the Prime Minister of the law and order situation of Islamabad.

#UsmanMirza: Couple Ties Knot Who Brutally Tortured In Islamabad

Police in Islamabad have arrested a man accused of torturing and harassing a boy and a girl, a video of which went viral on social media.

Authorities say police in Islamabad’s Golra police station took immediate action just hours after the video surfaced and arrested the accused Usman Mirza, who appeared in the video.

Police officials said that the accused Usman Mirza and his accomplices Farhan and Atta-ur-Rehman have been arrested and a case has been registered against them. Further legal action is being taken.

Dr Mustafa Tanveer, SSP Operations, Islamabad Police, said that three people have been arrested after the video of a man named Usman Mirza went viral. There is information about two other people who are being tried for arrest.

In this regard, the SSP said that the victims of the incident could not be contacted by the police. Where all of a sudden these people arrived and started harassing them both.

He said that the accused had behaved insolently towards the boy and the girl.

Referring to the incident, he added that the case included provisions for other charges, including harassment of a woman. “There are allegations of rape,” he said. However, the allegation could not be confirmed until the victim’s statement was recorded. If abused or even attempted. So its provisions will also be included in the FIR.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive
5 mins ago
Harley-Davidson’s new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive

When Harley-Davidson introduced its first electric motorcycle in 2019, it was hindered...
Urban Forestry
6 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Around 60,000 fruit, other saplings planted in Karachi under urban forestry

KARACHI: For the first time in Karachi, approximately 60,000 saplings of various...
PM orders performance
8 mins ago
PM orders performance evaluation on problems resolution basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to link the performance...
Sales Tax Exemption
23 mins ago
Sindh Revenue Board grants sales tax exemption on insurance firms’ services

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has granted sales tax exemption to...
Madonna
24 mins ago
Madonna compares Britney Spears’ “abusive” conservatorship to “slavery”

The current pop queen, Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself wearing...
withholding tax
40 mins ago
FBR collects Rs10 billion as withholding tax on non-cash banking transactions

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected around Rs10 billion...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive
5 mins ago
Harley-Davidson’s new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive

When Harley-Davidson introduced its first electric motorcycle in 2019, it was hindered...
Urban Forestry
6 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Around 60,000 fruit, other saplings planted in Karachi under urban forestry

KARACHI: For the first time in Karachi, approximately 60,000 saplings of various...
PM orders performance
8 mins ago
PM orders performance evaluation on problems resolution basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to link the performance...
Sales Tax Exemption
23 mins ago
Sindh Revenue Board grants sales tax exemption on insurance firms’ services

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has granted sales tax exemption to...