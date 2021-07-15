PM Imran Invites Hamid Karzai To Attend Conference On Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and invited him to attend an international conference on Afghanistan with his Pakistani counterpart.

According to the report, in a tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Prime Minister had assured Hamid Karzai that Pakistan would do its utmost to restore peace in the neighboring country.

Border Sealed

Pakistan sealed off its border after the Taliban took control of Afghan forces in the Afghan border town, opposite the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

According to sources in Chaman, the Taliban took control of Afghan border crossing after the fighting on Tuesday night, while the Afghan army also used helicopter gunships to defend its position.

Sources said that Pak-Afghan friendship border has been closed on both sides, which has stopped all traffic and movement on the border.

Sources said that the Taliban had removed the national flag of Afghanistan and instead the Taliban flag had been hoisted.

An official of the Chaman administration sadi that the Taliban had taken over the important route of Afghan trade with Pakistan and other countries in addition to business activities.

Sources said that Pakistani authorities have alerted their forces on the border and have deployed additional troops in the border area to avoid any untoward incident.

Due to the closure of the Afghan border, large numbers of Afghans, including women and children, are stranded in Chaman.

However, despite heavy firing throughout the night, no one has been brought to Chaman for treatment so far.

“About 500 Afghans, including patients coming to Chaman for treatment, are now waiting to return to their home areas,” official sources said.

Hundreds of trucks and vehicles heading to Afghanistan are stranded in Chaman due to the border closure, he said.

“No vehicle or person is allowed to cross the border on either side,” a Levies Force official said.

A resident said that the situation in Chaman was normal on Wednesday but there was a lot of panic as loud explosions were heard last night.

A video released by the Taliban shows a white flag replacing the Afghan flag above Bab-e-Dosti at the border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Taliban said that the fierce resistance of the Mujahideen and their people has forced the enemy to leave the area as you can see it is the flag of the Islamic Emirate.

The border of south of Afghanistan’s central city of Kandahar, is the second busiest border crossing in use in the region.

According to Afghan government figures, the route is used by 900 trucks a day.

Afghan officials say government forces have pushed back the Taliban and taken control of the district, but civilians and Pakistani officials say the district is still under Taliban control.

In recent days, the Taliban have seized other key border crossings in the north and west in Herat, Farah and Kunduz provinces.

The chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment in the capital Kabul, said seizing the border crossing would generate revenue for the Taliban.