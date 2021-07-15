PM Imran Lays Wreath at Independence and Humanism Monument In Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday arrived in Tashkent on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Atif Khan.

Upon his arrival, the premier laid a floral wreath at Independence and Humanism Monument in Tashkent.

A large group of Pakistan’s leading businessmen will also visit Tashkent on the occasion.

Talks between the two leaders will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

A number of agreements and MoUs aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields are expected to be signed during the visit.

The Prime Minister will also address the first PAKISTAN-UZBEKISTAN Business Forum.

At the invitation of the Uzbek President, the Prime Minister will engage in the International Conference on Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan will also negotiate to extend the bilateral cooperation between different major cities for cultural, labour relations, migration management, standardisation and metrology, transport, communications and cooperation in youth affairs.

The Intergovernmental Commission focuses on establishing close collaboration for the post-Covid recovery to sustainably recover through technology, innovation and economic partnership, aiming at increased economic diversification, sustainable growth, building supply chain resilience, and robust regulatory environments.

In the meantime, talking to a private television channel, Razak Dawood said that Uzbekistan was taking interest in Gwadar for boosting business to other parts of the region.

Uzbekistan had asked Pakistan for acquiring a piece of land to establish a warehouse in Gwadar, he said, adding that as many as 100 businessmen were visiting Uzbekistan to explore the market for Pakistani products.