PM Imran Meets President Ashraf Ghani On Sidelines Of Central & South Asia 2021

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 02:29 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan Ashraf Ghani

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Friday held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the sidelines of the Central and South Asia 2021 conference.

PM Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani are leading their respective delegations in the talks during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that no country has done more than Pakistan to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table adding that it is very unfair to blame Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan.

Addressing the Central and South Asia Conference in Tashkent, he responded to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s remarks about Pakistan’s negative role in the Afghan conflict, saying, that Pakistan is the most affected due to the Afghan conflict.

He further said that Pakistan has lost 70,000 lives in the last 15 years, adding that escalation of the conflict would be the last thing Pakistan wanted.

“Our economy is finally recovering, and we are going through one of the most difficult periods,” he said.

“I repeat, the mess in Afghanistan will be the last thing Pakistan wants. I can assure you that no country has done more than Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table,” he said.

“With the reduction of military action against the Taliban in Pakistan, we have made every effort to bring them to the negotiating table so that a peaceful settlement can take place,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that it is very unjust to blame Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan.

“The whole point was to see Pakistan as a partner in peace. I was very disappointed that Pakistan was blamed for what was happening in Afghanistan,” he said.

He said that what is happening in Afghanistan is due to two decades of conflict, deep divisions and unfortunately the United States tried to find a military solution but they did not win.

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

Prime Minister Imran Khan Ashraf Ghani
10 mins ago
PM Imran Meets President Ashraf Ghani On Sidelines Of Central & South Asia 2021

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Friday held a meeting with...
Shaukat Tarin Post budget 2021-22
13 mins ago
Govt committed to providing essential items at affordable prices: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: The government is committed to providing essential food items at affordable...
Umar Akmal
23 mins ago
Umar Akmal Decides To Condone Fans Who Allegedly Attacked Him

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal, who was been fined for breaching the PCB’s...
Prime Minister
27 mins ago
Govt vows to remove impediments to promote businesses

TASHKENT: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the present government was...
Petrol Price Hits Record High In Country's History
2 hours ago
Petrol Price Hits Record High In Country’s History

The price of petrol reached its highest level in the history of...
Kareena Kapoor police complaint
2 hours ago
Police complaint Filed Against Kareena Kapoor over title of her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’

A police complaint has reportedly been lodged for Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor...