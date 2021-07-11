PM Imran Shares Video Of Barren Swat Land Transformed Into Lush Green

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations.

While sharing a video the Prime Minister wrote, “Matta in Swat – Barren hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. InshaAllah we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations.”

Matta in Swat – Barren hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. InshaAllah we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations. pic.twitter.com/HpkUlA88FR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 11, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged all Pakistanis, especially youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in the country’s history.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet that we have a lot of catching up to do.

The Premier also shared a graphic image showing that the world average has 422 trees for every person, while Pakistan has just five trees for an individual.

The image showed Canada has 10,163 trees per person, Greenland 4,964, Australia 3,266, the United States 699, France 203, Ethiopia 143, China 130, the United Kingdom 47, and India 28 trees per person.