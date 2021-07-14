Double Click 728 x 90
PM Imran To Attend The Launching Ceremony Of Succession Certificates As Chief Guest

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 09:40 am
PM Imran succession certificates ceremony

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest at the launching ceremony of succession certificates today (Wednesday).

To boost the system of succession certificates is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to ensure that citizens have their legitimate rights without any difficulty.

Following the success of this system in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also adopted these laws in their provinces.

Punjab province has fulfilled all the legal requirements in this regard and now NADRA Centers in all the districts are authorized to issue inheritance certificates.

Moreover, the Premier will visit Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s House and have a one-on-one meeting with him.

The Prime Minister will be briefed on development projects, sources said.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the July 13 massacre. In his tweet, the premier wrote, “We stand with Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day & pay tribute to 22 Shuhada of 13 July 1931, martyred when the Dogra Maharaja’s soldiers fired on peaceful protestors.”

“Kashmiris’ struggle against tyranny & illegal Indian Occupation is steeped in a history of resistance & sacrifice,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that Kashmir Martyrs Day is reminiscent of the utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris.

“This indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiri men & women continue to fight illegal Indian Occupation. Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle & will not compromise till they get their right to self-determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions,” the other tweet by PM Imran read.

PM Imran also said that the Shuhada of 13 July 1931 were the forefathers of today’s Kashmiri resistance.

