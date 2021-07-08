Double Click 728 x 90
PM Imran To Launch First-Ever locally produced E-bike today

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 11:54 am
PM Imran E-Bike

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch Pakistan’s first locally built electric motorbike (E-Bike) at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday (today) to promote an eco-friendly environment in the country.

The E-Bike is manufactured by a Pakistani company Jolta Electric and is deemed a major step towards electrifying the country’s automobile industry. The E-Bike is energy efficient and requires low maintenance.

The launching of E-Bike is part of the present government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025, approved last year that envisaged targeting a robust electric vehicle market having a 30% and 90% share in passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 2040 respectively.

The salient features of the policy involved a phased transition of the automobile industry, as it would be covering two and three-wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles providing incentives to manufacturers.

The E-Bike is energy efficient and can be charged overnight with other features such as no clutch and gear and low maintenance.

It will be available in various models including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, JE-Sports Bike,

Various models of Jolta E-Bikes have different speed specifications from 10 to 60 kilometres per hour and can cover a distance after full charge from 60 to 100 kilometres.

Jolta EV technology, an initiative by AUJ Technologie Pvt. Ltd, was the EV technology provider, designed key components of electric vehicle kits for two, three, and four-wheelers. It had been through five years of product designing, development and manufacturing experience in China.

