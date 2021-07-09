Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM orders performance evaluation on problems resolution basis

Web DeskWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 03:11 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PM orders performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to link the performance report of the government officials with their efficiency to resolve the problems of the people.

The prime minister suggested evaluating the performance of government officials in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) by adding points based on their efforts to redress the public grievances. On the instructions of the prime minister, a letter was issued to the Establishment Division to work out the new modalities of performance evaluation.

A statement by the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) said addressing the problems of the people was the prime responsibility of any government official.

The PMDU stressed that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an effective and prompt resolution of the grievances of the public up to their satisfaction was the best method to evaluate the performance of a government official.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive
5 mins ago
Harley-Davidson’s new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive

When Harley-Davidson introduced its first electric motorcycle in 2019, it was hindered...
Urban Forestry
6 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Around 60,000 fruit, other saplings planted in Karachi under urban forestry

KARACHI: For the first time in Karachi, approximately 60,000 saplings of various...
Sales Tax Exemption
23 mins ago
Sindh Revenue Board grants sales tax exemption on insurance firms’ services

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has granted sales tax exemption to...
Madonna
24 mins ago
Madonna compares Britney Spears’ “abusive” conservatorship to “slavery”

The current pop queen, Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself wearing...
withholding tax
40 mins ago
FBR collects Rs10 billion as withholding tax on non-cash banking transactions

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected around Rs10 billion...
PM Imran Meets IG Islamabad
48 mins ago
PM Imran, IG Islamabad Discuss Usman Mirza Arrest Case

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Friday expresses concerns regarding the law...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive
5 mins ago
Harley-Davidson’s new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive

When Harley-Davidson introduced its first electric motorcycle in 2019, it was hindered...
Urban Forestry
6 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Around 60,000 fruit, other saplings planted in Karachi under urban forestry

KARACHI: For the first time in Karachi, approximately 60,000 saplings of various...
Sales Tax Exemption
23 mins ago
Sindh Revenue Board grants sales tax exemption on insurance firms’ services

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has granted sales tax exemption to...
Madonna
24 mins ago
Madonna compares Britney Spears’ “abusive” conservatorship to “slavery”

The current pop queen, Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself wearing...