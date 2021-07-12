PM terms preservation, rehabilitation of mausoleums key to religious tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday described mausoleums across the country as historical heritage, and said the rehabilitation and preservation of such places was very important for the promotion of religious tourism.

Presiding over a meeting held about the comprehensive development and management project of the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh (RA) and the preservation, rehabilitation and beautification of the Lahore’s historic Badshahi Mosque and other mausoleums in Punjab, the prime minister called for the formation of a comprehensive plan for the proper use of state lands around the mausoleums so that those could be utilised for hospitals and educational institutions.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the project for the preservation, rehabilitation and beautification of Lahore’s historic and religious places, including the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh Ali Hijweri and Badshahi Mosque.