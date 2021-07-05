Double Click 728 x 90
PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali’s wife dies During Operation

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 12:30 pm
Abid Sher Ali's wife dies of cardiac arrest

Wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali has passed away today (Monday) after suffering from heart failure.

Abid Sher Ali took to his Twitter to announce his wife, Fatima’s death. “My wife passed away,” he wrote.

According to sources, the deceased was shifted to a private hospital after suffering a heart attack.

However, she passed away during the operation.

Soon after the news broke out, several politicians and fellow leaders poured in heartfelt condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

Earlier, Abid Sher Ali had claimed to have filed a complaint with British authorities to investigate the allegedly dubious UK properties of PTI’s Faisal Vawda officials here denied that any such report was filed.

According to a spokesperson for the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA): “We can confirm that Abid Sher Ali attended an old NCA office in London. He was advised that he could not make a report at this location and was provided with the address for the agency’s headquarters, which is also on our website. Mr Ali did not visit our headquarters or provide any documents.”

The NCA’s statement came in response to a question sent by Dawn on Jan 25 which sought details on the complaint filed by Ali.

The agency’s initial response was “we neither confirm nor deny the existence of ongoing investigations”. However, this week an official denied Mr Sher Ali’s claim of having filed a report.

Abid Sher Ali surfaced in London last month when he was seen leaving a building that appears to belong to the NCA as it bears the agency’s sign and logo.

However, the NCA says that official complaints are only made at the authority’s headquarters in Vauxhall and not at the office in Old Queen Street in Westminster, which was visited by Mr Ali.

