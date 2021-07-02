Double Click 728 x 90
President Alvi calls for early resolution of Karachi’s water woes

Web Desk

02nd Jul, 2021. 05:29 pm
President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for timely completion of all water supply projects for Karachi to address the issue of water shortage faced by citizens of the provincial metropolis, which requires 1,100 to 1,200 million gallons of water per day.

Presiding a meeting at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president discussed the water situation in Karachi during which various proposals were deliberated upon for addressing the water shortage in Karachi.

President Alvi pressed for an early resolution of Karachi’s water woes and stressed that the water projects for Karachi should be completed on a fast-track basis.

He, however, underscored that the redressal of problems was possible through effective cooperation and coordinated efforts by the relevant stakeholders.

Minister for Energy and Petroleum Hammad Azhar, Sindh MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Chief Executive Officer HUBCO Kamran Akmal and other senior officials were in attendance. While Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and MPA Sindh Samar Khan also attended the meeting through video-link.

