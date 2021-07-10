Double Click 728 x 90
President Alvi links Pakistan’s development to Karachi

Web Desk

10th Jul, 2021. 08:49 pm
President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the country’s development and prosperity was directly linked with the development of Karachi and “we can no longer ignore the plight of its people”.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Governor House, Karachi, to discuss Karachi Transformation Plan for the resolution of major infrastructure issues of the metropolitan city, he said: “The federal government is playing its due role in addressing the issues of Karachi.”

The increasing number of Covid-19 cases due to the new wave also came under discussion.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and MNA Aftab Siddiqi were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, President Alvi laid particular emphasis on the importance of water conservation in Karachi and regretted that no such plan to preserve water had been formulated in the past.

The Sindh governor briefed the president about Karachi’s problems relating to availability of clean drinking water, sewerage, solid waste management and transport.

He also apprised about the measures being adopted by the federal government.

Asad Umar said that there were clear signs of a fourth wave of Covid-19, starting in the country, primarily due to the poor compliance to SOPs and arrival of the Indian variant of the virus.

The president stressed that the people should get themselves vaccinated as early as possible, and also advised them to follow instructions of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) to help check the spread of the virus.

He said the proactive decision-making had helped Pakistan avoid the kind of situation being witnessed in other countries.

