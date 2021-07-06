President cautions of ‘unrest in India’ if persecution of Muslims continues

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday cautioned India of an internal strife if it continued persecuting Muslims under its Hindutva ideology, based on racism and hate.

“The future of peace within India greatly depends upon the treatment it metes out to its minorities, particularly Muslims,” the president said at the International Conference on ‘Institutionalisation of Hindutva in India: A Regional Security Perspective’ at the National Defence University.

He said India in its historic outlook had never been a country, but a combination of over 500 princely states that could crumble if it did not stop genocide and persecution of minorities.

President Alvi said Hindutva ideology was being promoted under the patronage of the Modi regime, which would create violence and unrest in India, adding that resultantly New Delhi would blame Pakistan for its flawed and extremist policies.

He stated that the brutalities against Muslims and their ethnic cleansing in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was the practical manifestation of Hindutva policies.

“India’s recently amended Citizenship Act, reflects the prejudiced mindset of Hindutva which aims at changing the demography of the Muslim-majority Kashmir,” he added.

The president regretted that such acts on part of the Modi regime amounted to ‘ethnic cleansing’ that required the special attention of the world to build pressure on India to stop committing human rights violations in IIOJK.

Dr Alvi said the world, due to its vested interests, was not seriously taking the disturbing situation in IIOJK.

“We want the international community to see the true colours of India, that reflect an open hatred against Muslims,” he said.

He pointed out that Muslims constituted almost 15 per cent of the Indian population, but regrettably, were deprived of their due representation in the Indian parliament as well as their share in the government’s jobs.

Dr Alvi stated that India could not tolerate other minorities, particularly Muslims, and thus wanted to rewrite history by erasing the contributions done by the Muslims for India.

Appreciating the talent of the Pakistani nation, the president said he was proud of people who had the resolve and potential to overcome challenges and prove themselves.

“I can see the country rising which will soon overcome the socioeconomic challenges being faced by the country,” he added.

President NDU Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed said Pakistan’s major external threats emanated from India, whose defence capabilities were primarily Pakistan-centric.

He said to maintain the equilibrium, Pakistan was justified in building its military might for defending its frontiers and the people.

Since 2014, India is using religious sentiments for political gains,” he said adding that this could have dangerous consequences for Pakistan as well as the region.