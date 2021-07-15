Double Click 728 x 90
Prime Minister Reaffirms Solidarity With Turkey 5 years After Failed Military Coup

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 03:32 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his solidarity with Turkey on the fifth anniversary of Turkey’s failed military coup in 2016 on behalf of the government and the Pakistani people.

Sending a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the social networking site Twitter, the Prime Minister said that history will remember how in 2016, the Turkish people bravely faced those who fought for peace in Turkey. They wanted to target stability and its democratic institutions.

He said that this was also the day when the entire Pakistani nation spoke with one voice against the attempt to push back Turkish democracy and move towards prosperity.

The Prime Minister added that today, the people of Pakistan stand by the people of Turkey in honouring the martyrs and supporting their families.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and Turkey have a historic, fraternal and multifaceted relationship that has stood the test of time.

“The Pakistani people and government reiterate their full support for the Turkish government and people in their struggle for national security, peace and prosperity and will stand by them in achieving their common goals,” he said.

“Our prayers and best wishes are with you and the people of Turkey in the journey towards peace and stability in Turkey,” he added.

A failed military coup in Turkey

In 2016, a rebel group in the Turkish military announced the overthrow of the government, saying in a statement on the Turkish state broadcaster TRT that martial law and curfews had been imposed in Turkey, while the country was now a “one.” It is being run under the auspices of the Peace Council, which will not allow public order to be affected.

The uprising was thwarted when clashes between rebel forces and civilians killed more than 250 people and injured thousands of civilians and insurgents.

The Turkish government has since launched a nationwide crackdown on coup plotters, with pro-US Turkish politician Fethullah Gulen behind the coup, according to the government, while Fethullah Gulen has denied any involvement in the coup.

Following this historic victory of Turkish democracy, July 15 has been declared a “National Day of Democracy and Unity” by the administration.

