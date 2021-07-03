Punjab Home Department’s Plea To Extend TLP Chief Detention, Rejected

A review board of the Lahore High Court has rejected a request by the Punjab Home Department to extend the detention of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, paving the way for his release.

The decision was announced by the Provincial Review Board comprising Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court during a closed-door hearing where the Punjab Home Department’s request for extension in detention of the TLP chief was heard.

Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested on April 12 on charges of inciting his supporters to take the law into his own hands because he said the government had reneged on its promise to expel the French ambassador.

Earlier, after the publication of blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W.) in France, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan was pressuring the Pakistani government to deport the French ambassador because the French President had supported the publication of blasphemous sketches.

In view of the agreement reached between the TLP and the government in November last year, a special session of the National Assembly was convened in April to seek the opinion of Parliament to resolve the issue within three months.

Seeing the February 16 deadline approaching, the government had asked for more time, citing its inability to implement the agreement, after which the TLP postponed its protest for two and a half months until April 20.

One week before the deadline, Saad had told TLP workers in a video message that if the government fails to meet the deadline, they should be prepared for a long march. The TLP leader was arrested.

Police arrested Saad Rizvi on his way back from attending a funeral on Wahdat Road in Lahore at around 2 pm, sparking a nationwide protest by angry protesters.

The next day, police registered an FIR against the TLP chief under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act and within hours of the case being registered, protesters took to the streets in Lahore and blocked the Grand Trunk Road at several places.

Following violent protests and sit-ins across the country, the government banned the TLP and decided to detain Saad in view of the threat to peace.