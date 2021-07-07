Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 02:19 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued

Notification of 25% special grant in salaries of government employees has been issued.

According to the notification, the salaries of employees of grades one to 19 who do not take executive or special allowance have been increased and the decision to increase the salaries of employees will be effective from June 1.

According to the notification, the salary hike will be on the basic salary of 2017.

10% Hike In Salaries, Pensions

The PTI-led government proposed a 10% hike in the salaries and pension in the Budget 2021-22, which is highly opposed by the Opposition and its Leaders, whereas PPP and PMLN leaders criticized the government and their policies, stating that they won’t let this Budget pass through National Assembly.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal criticized the government’s suggestion to increase the income of salaried individuals by 10% and called the move the “worst joke”, taking to Twitter.

“A 10% increase in the salaries after record inflation is the worst joke made by the government with them,” tweeted Iqbal.

“We reject this. At least a 20% increase should be given,” said the former interior minister.

The PTI-led government proposed the Budget 2021-22 in the national assembly on Friday, which is highly opposed by the Opposition and its Leaders, whereas PPP and PMLN leaders criticized the government and their policies, stating that they won’t let this Budget pass through National Assembly.

Sindh Govt. Directs Disbursement Of Salaries, Pensions Before Eid Al-Adha

Ahead of the religious occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Sindh government has directed to distribute the salaries and pensions for the current month on July 16.

In a notification issued by the Sindh finance ministry, the concerned departments and authorities have been asked to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions by July 16.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there will be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 i.e. 29th of Ziquad (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be shown on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), the weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

The crescent of Zilhaj will most likely be sighted on Sunday evening, July 11. Thus the Eid Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which is being celebrated on 10 Zilhaj, will fall on Wednesday (July 21).

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Cow Mandi 2021
6 mins ago
Mandi madness: Never fails to amaze

With Eidul Azha just three weeks from now, the stage has been...
PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences on Wednesday at the...
Christina Haack
2 hours ago
Christina Haack finds New Love Interest after Ant Anstead Divorce

American Television personality, Christina Haack reportedly has spotted with her new boyfriend...
Xiaomi Mi 12 Expected to Release at the End of Year with Snapdragon 895 SoC
2 hours ago
Xiaomi Mi 12 Expected to Release at the End of Year with Snapdragon 895 SoC

Xiaomi is expected to release a new flagship phone. There have been...
2 hours ago
iPhone 13 leaked images show what it might look like

Apple isn't supposed to unveil the new iPhone until September, but thanks...
ISPR: 22nd Shahadat Anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Observed Today
2 hours ago
ISPR: 22nd Shahadat Anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Observed Today

22nd Shahadat anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed today...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Cow Mandi 2021
6 mins ago
Mandi madness: Never fails to amaze

With Eidul Azha just three weeks from now, the stage has been...
BNB TO PKR
1 hour ago
BNB TO PKR: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupee, on 7th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences on Wednesday at the...
USDT TO PKR
1 hour ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...