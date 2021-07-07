Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued

Notification of 25% special grant in salaries of government employees has been issued.

According to the notification, the salaries of employees of grades one to 19 who do not take executive or special allowance have been increased and the decision to increase the salaries of employees will be effective from June 1.

According to the notification, the salary hike will be on the basic salary of 2017.

10% Hike In Salaries, Pensions

The PTI-led government proposed a 10% hike in the salaries and pension in the Budget 2021-22, which is highly opposed by the Opposition and its Leaders, whereas PPP and PMLN leaders criticized the government and their policies, stating that they won’t let this Budget pass through National Assembly.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal criticized the government’s suggestion to increase the income of salaried individuals by 10% and called the move the “worst joke”, taking to Twitter.

“A 10% increase in the salaries after record inflation is the worst joke made by the government with them,” tweeted Iqbal.

“We reject this. At least a 20% increase should be given,” said the former interior minister.

The PTI-led government proposed the Budget 2021-22 in the national assembly on Friday, which is highly opposed by the Opposition and its Leaders, whereas PPP and PMLN leaders criticized the government and their policies, stating that they won’t let this Budget pass through National Assembly.

Sindh Govt. Directs Disbursement Of Salaries, Pensions Before Eid Al-Adha

Ahead of the religious occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Sindh government has directed to distribute the salaries and pensions for the current month on July 16.

In a notification issued by the Sindh finance ministry, the concerned departments and authorities have been asked to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions by July 16.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there will be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 i.e. 29th of Ziquad (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be shown on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), the weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

The crescent of Zilhaj will most likely be sighted on Sunday evening, July 11. Thus the Eid Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which is being celebrated on 10 Zilhaj, will fall on Wednesday (July 21).