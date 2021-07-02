Double Click 728 x 90
Quetta blast: Police Registers FIR As The Explosion Left 7 Wounded

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 12:24 pm
Quetta blast FIR registered

An FIR has been registered in connection with the blast that took place in front of Askari Park on Quetta’s Airport Road on Thursday, leaving seven people wounded.

At least seven people were wounded, in a blast in front of Askari Park in Quetta, a spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan said

According to the Balochistan home minister, more than three kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast, however, the injured are in critical condition.

“India is using Afghanistan’s land to conduct attacks in [Pakistan]. Peace in Balochistan will only come from peace in Afghanistan,” he added.

Following the blast, the injured have been moved to the city’s Civil Hospital where an emergency has been declared, police said.

A bomb disposal squad was also called in with a search operation launched in the area. Moreover, the provincial government also imposed emergency in Civil Hospital Quetta and other nearby hospitals.

The police further added that the bomb disposal squad has been summoned to the site of the blast.

Witnesses say the explosion destroyed several nearby buildings, while the explosives had been planted on a motorcycle, the CTD said.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal strongly denounced the attack, saying that the terrorists involved will not be spared.

“The government will not sit idle unless the terrorism is uprooted,” he said.

Three months ago, At least five people, including a security official, got injured in a blast on Quetta’s Qambrani road on May 24.

