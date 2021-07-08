Qureshi Pays Glowing tribute To Burhan Wani On His 5th Martyrdom Anniversary

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to the popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, and his associates on their 5th martyrdom anniversary, being observed today.

Pakistan and abroad are also observing July 8, the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani, as Resistance Day to pay tribute to martyrs, reiterate their commitment to continue the freedom struggle and remind the world of its promises made to Kashmiris.

Blaming Pakistan for every wrong happening in India and most particularly, the anti-India activities in occupied Kashmir, was the strategic tact India had been using for decades now, particularly since post 9/11 to depict the Kashmir issue as a case of terrorism instead of struggle for the right to self-determination.

The Hurriyat leaders said that Wani symbolizes the struggle of Kashmiri people who are struggle for their rights for more than seven decades.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has paid a glowing tribute to Wani via his Twitter handle. He wrote, “India should know that the freedom movement cannot be crushed by state terrorism, tyranny, barbarism and illegal occupation by the forces but it will result in the birth of more brave Kashmiri grandsons like Burhan Wani.”

برہان وانی شہید کی برسی پر تمام پاکستانی قوم انہیں خراجِ تحسین پیش کرتی ھے۔ بھارت کو جان لینا چاہئے کہ ریاستی دہشت گردی، ظلم، بربریت اور افواج کے ذریعے ناجائز قبضے سے آزادی کی تحریک کو کچلا نہیں جا سکتا بلکہ اسکے نتیجے میں برہان وانی جیسے مزید بہادر کشمیری سپوتوں کا جنم ہوگا۔ — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 8, 2021

Who Was Burhan Wani?

Burhan Wani was a resident of Tral and commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was martyred along with two associates by Indian forces ake an encounter in the Kokernag area on July 8 in 2016. He was popular among the Kashmiris due to his activity on social media where he advocated against Indian rule in Kashmir.

After his martyrdom, several violent protests were held in which at least 100 civilians were killed.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Bilal Siddiqui said referring to Wani’s commitment for the Kashmiris, “It is his valour, grace, devotion, patience and vision and wisdom by virtue of which he has become an icon of resistance.”

Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahanji also paid homage to Wani. She said that the world was aware of the impact of martyrdom on the freedom movement of Kashmir.

“The participation of tens of thousands of people in the funerals of Kashmiri martyred youth is the manifestation of people’s hatred against India and their commitment to the freedom cause.”