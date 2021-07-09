Railway land to be leased under public-private partnership

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Azam Khan Swati on Friday said that railway lands and stations would be given on lease under a public-private partnership for infrastructure development.

In a ceremony held for handing over the Sir Syed Express to the private sector at Rawalpindi Railway Station, the minister said inefficient and corrupt mafia in the railways department would not be tolerated at any cost as it had caused a huge financial loss to the department.

“Salaries of workers will be increased while efforts are under way to turn the railways into a profitable organization,” he added.

Swati said that there were several ghost employees who were receiving salaries sitting at home while there were around 132,000 pensioners in the department who would be identified within the next 20 to 25 days.

The minister also lauded the role of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed for retrieving the railway land from the mafia.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to visit Uzbekistan in the coming days and hopefully the work on the second phase of ML-1 would soon be started.

“A mechanism is being devised to hand over passenger trains to the private sector to increase the earning of railways,” he said underscoring that it was the only way to take the Pakistan Railways out of financial crisis.