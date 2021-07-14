Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Ring Road Scam: Ex-Rawalpindi Commissioner Capt. Mehmood arrested

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 04:17 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Ring Road scam Capt (rtd) Muhammad Mehmood

Former Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has been arrested over the alleged role in the Ring Road scam case here on Wednesday.

According to sources, Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood’s name surfaced as the main character in the Ring Road scam. He has been arrested over allegations regarding enhancing the stretch of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project against the original map and altering the Ring Road map.

Mehmood allegedly added societies in the Ring Road Project and even did not answer amply in the interrogations.

Moreover, the inquiry committee formed by the Punjab government declared that the former commissioner made illegal changes in the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road to benefit some influential persons.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has stepped down from his public office after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project after his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

It is pertinent to note that Muhammad Mehmood previously served as Secretary, Agriculture Department Punjab. He is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

He has completed his M.Phil. in Public Policy from Australian National University, Canberra and Master of Science in Development Economics, IDS from University of Sussex, United Kingdom.

Earlier on April 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to launch an investigation into the alleged changes in Rawalpindi’s Ring Road project.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PM Imran
10 mins ago
PM Imran to leave for two-day visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a two-day official visit to...
commerce
11 mins ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday vowed to attract leading companies in...
Kohistan Blast
27 mins ago
FO confirms Kohistan blast caused by ‘mechanical failure’

Dispelling rumors, the Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed that nine Chinese nationals...
Car Import
53 mins ago
Japanese, Korean auto makers set to venture into hybrid electric vehicles in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Auto Industry Development Plan (AIDP 2026), which is expected to...
Karachi rain Tuesday
58 mins ago
Karachi: Rain Showers Bring brief reprieve from the heat for citizens

The citizens of Karachi have received light to heavy rain showers with...
PIA UAE
1 hour ago
PIA revising flight schedule to accommodate expats in UAE

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is revising the flight schedule to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran
10 mins ago
PM Imran to leave for two-day visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a two-day official visit to...
commerce
11 mins ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday vowed to attract leading companies in...
Kohistan Blast
27 mins ago
FO confirms Kohistan blast caused by ‘mechanical failure’

Dispelling rumors, the Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed that nine Chinese nationals...
Car Import
53 mins ago
Japanese, Korean auto makers set to venture into hybrid electric vehicles in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Auto Industry Development Plan (AIDP 2026), which is expected to...