Ring Road Scam: Ex-Rawalpindi Commissioner Capt. Mehmood arrested

Former Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has been arrested over the alleged role in the Ring Road scam case here on Wednesday.

According to sources, Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood’s name surfaced as the main character in the Ring Road scam. He has been arrested over allegations regarding enhancing the stretch of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project against the original map and altering the Ring Road map.

Mehmood allegedly added societies in the Ring Road Project and even did not answer amply in the interrogations.

Moreover, the inquiry committee formed by the Punjab government declared that the former commissioner made illegal changes in the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road to benefit some influential persons.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has stepped down from his public office after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project after his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

It is pertinent to note that Muhammad Mehmood previously served as Secretary, Agriculture Department Punjab. He is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

He has completed his M.Phil. in Public Policy from Australian National University, Canberra and Master of Science in Development Economics, IDS from University of Sussex, United Kingdom.

Earlier on April 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to launch an investigation into the alleged changes in Rawalpindi’s Ring Road project.