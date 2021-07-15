Ring Road scam: “Truth Prevails” – Zulfi Bukhari Expressed Gratitude After Getting Clean Chit

Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has provided clean chit to former special assistant to the prime minister Zulfi Bukhari and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

Zulfi Bukhari took to his Twitter and has expressed gratitude after being cleared in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

“I want to thank family, friends and everyone who had faith in my fight for truth & justice, for their constant support over the past few weeks. Specially all the youth & #OverseasPakistanis who never stopped sending in wishes,” he said in a tweet.

Alhamdolillah truth prevails! I want to thank family, friends and everyone who had faith in my fight for truth & justice, for their constant support over the past few weeks.

— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) July 14, 2021

He termed the clear and transparent inquiry as a welcome step of the government and said that he would not leave the case and would take it to its logical outcome.

According to the ACE’s inquiry report, large-scale variations have been found in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. but due to the alleged irregularities and changes in the original design, the cost of the project increased from Rs2 billion to 60 billion.

The inquiry report holds former commissioner Muhammad Mehmood, Former LAC Waseem Ali Tabish, and former deputy project officer Muhammad Abdullah responsible for it and supports cases against them.

The government, however, will take action against more officers in light of the inquiry report, sources said.

Yesterday, former Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has been arrested over the alleged role in the Ring Road scam case.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood’s name surfaced as the main character in the RING ROAD SCAM. He has been arrested over allegations regarding enhancing the stretch of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project against the original map and altering the Ring Road map.

Moreover, the inquiry committee formed by the Punjab government declared that the former commissioner made illegal changes in the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road to benefit some influential persons.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has STEPPED DOWN from his public office after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project after his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.