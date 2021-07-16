Roof Collapse In Lahore Kills Six Members Of A Family

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 11:34 am
Lahore roof collapse

Six members of a family including women and children were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in  Lahore on Thursday.

According to the details, the roof of a two-storey house located in the Shadbagh area of Lahore, collapsed suddenly, burying six persons under the rubble.

Six of them including two children and two women lost their lives while being shifted to the hospital. Six of the deceased were identified as Sumera, Rizwan, Mehwish, Rabia, Ibrahim and Minahil.

The family had placed building material on the roof to construct the second floor of the house, police said.

Resultantly, the roof caved in all of sudden. However, rescue 1122 responded to the emergency, recovered the victims.

Last year, at least three persons lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident had taken place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem.

