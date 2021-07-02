Double Click 728 x 90
Saeed Ghani says, “Government is in possession of a video of NAB chief”

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 02:58 pm
Saeed Ghani NAB Chief

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, on Friday lashed out at Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, blaming the federal government for blackmailing him.

Saeed Ghani, speaking at a news conference, said the Bureau’s head is being blackmailed by the government, who is in possession of a video of the NAB chief.

The minister criticized the NAB chairman, saying that he was misusing the law.

“People have committed suicides due to the NAB chairman’s actions,” said Ghani. “If he is being blackmailed by the government then perhaps he should resign from the post,” added the Sindh minister.

He further blamed the anti-graft body for protecting PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh, saying that NAB is afraid Sheikh would be arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment hence it opened an inquiry against the PTI leader to stall his arrest.

Ghani accused NAB of threatening him with dire consequences. He accused NAB of “illegally interfering” with the day-to-day affairs of the government.

The Education Minister added that the PPP had always said that NAB and the country’s economy, both cannot function together.

In response to a question, Ghani lamented the fight between NAB personnel and the PPP workers when the former arrived at the house of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s aide Ijaz Jakhrani to arrest him.

“Jakhrani, I am sure, did not ask [his supporters] to attack NAB personnel,” he added.

The minister said former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP’s veteran MNA Khursheed Shah were being targeted for political reasons.

NAB dismisses Saeed Ghani’s statement

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities have rejected the remarks of Saeed Ghani regarding the bureau, saying the minister’s statement “is not only untrue, baseless and misleading, rather, it is an attempt to influence the cases of Pakistan People’s Party leaders Syed Khursheed Shah and Aijaz Jakhrani, which are under proceedings at the accountability court.”

The NAB said it had registered two references against Aijaz Jakhrani, Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Prisons, while the Sindh High Court cancelled his pre-arrest bail in the third case on June 25, 2021.

It said, “When the NAB Sukkur team reached the house of Aijaz Jakhrani in Jacobabad to arrest him, a large number of angry people attacked the NAB team, injuring the NAB officers besides damaging their vehicles.”

