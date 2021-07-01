Sheikh Rasheed Condemns ‘baseless allegation’ of drone attack by Pakistan In IOJK

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has on Thursday rejected an “irresponsible statement” by India’s minister of state for home affairs regarding an alleged drone attack in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Speaking to media officials today, Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan wants to have good relations with all countries, including India. However, he said, India will have to give the right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

“Pakistan has nothing to do with a drone attack in IIOJK, New Delhi should provide evidence supporting its allegations against Pakistan,” he said.

The minister strongly denounced the statement of the Indian minister for state for home affairs and said New Delhi use to put every blame of its failure on Pakistan.

Discussing the Afghanistan issue, Rashid said work on fencing along the border with Afghanistan has been done by eighty-eight percent while forty-six percent on the Iranian border.

The Minister said Pakistan is not allowing anyone to use its land against any country, and other countries should also ensure it.

He said India would desire that peace is not established in Afghanistan; however, Pakistan has been making sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister urged the opposition parties to sit with the government to introduce electoral for transparent elections in the future.

Sheikh Rasheed hoped for peace and stability in Afghanistan after pulling out the US troops.