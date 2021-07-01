Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sheikh Rasheed Condemns ‘baseless allegation’ of drone attack by Pakistan In IOJK

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 02:37 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Sheikh Rasheed condemns allegation of drone attack in IOJK

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has on Thursday rejected an “irresponsible statement” by India’s minister of state for home affairs regarding an alleged drone attack in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Speaking to media officials today, Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan wants to have good relations with all countries, including India. However, he said, India will have to give the right to self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

“Pakistan has nothing to do with a drone attack in IIOJK, New Delhi should provide evidence supporting its allegations against Pakistan,” he said.

The minister strongly denounced the statement of the Indian minister for state for home affairs and said New Delhi use to put every blame of its failure on Pakistan.

Discussing the Afghanistan issue, Rashid said work on fencing along the border with Afghanistan has been done by eighty-eight percent while forty-six percent on the Iranian border.

The Minister said Pakistan is not allowing anyone to use its land against any country, and other countries should also ensure it.

He said India would desire that peace is not established in Afghanistan; however, Pakistan has been making sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister urged the opposition parties to sit with the government to introduce electoral for transparent elections in the future.

Sheikh Rasheed hoped for peace and stability in Afghanistan after pulling out the US troops.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Nida Dar century of T20I wickets
5 mins ago
PCB Felicitates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has felicitated Nida Dar on becoming the...
Bilal Abbas
18 mins ago
Bilal Abbas requests to keep him out of Sensational headlines

The leading actor, Bilal Abbas Khan spoke up about the media and...
Renault intends to electrify two-thirds of its vehicles by 2025
19 mins ago
Renault intends to electrify two-thirds of its vehicles by 2025

Renault has been providing signs that it plans to speed up its...
TikTok responds to SHC's ban in Pakistan
25 mins ago
TikTok issues statement In Response To The Ban Imposed by SHC

Tiktok has issued a response message to the Sindh High Court's (SHC)...
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support
27 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support

The next Fan Edition of the Galaxy series Samsung Galaxy S21 FE...
Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app
30 mins ago
Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing App

Instagram, like many other media firms before it, is preparing to adopt...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Steel melters
35 seconds ago
Steel melters, re-rollers found involved in massive duty evasion

KARACHI: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue (I & IR), Lahore...
Nida Dar century of T20I wickets
5 mins ago
PCB Felicitates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has felicitated Nida Dar on becoming the...
Bilal Abbas
18 mins ago
Bilal Abbas requests to keep him out of Sensational headlines

The leading actor, Bilal Abbas Khan spoke up about the media and...
Pakistan
19 mins ago
‘Pakistan won’t allow anyone to use its land against another country’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan would not allow...