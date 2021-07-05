Sheikh Rasheed, Uzbek Envoy Discuss Ways To Enhance trade relations

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has on Monday held a one-on-one meeting with Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov.

During the meeting, Sheikh Rasheed and the Uzbek envoy exchanged views over the need for enhanced trade relations between the two countries through regional connectivity.

Both the leaders also discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties among Pakistan-Uzbekistan and exchange views on matters related to mutual interest.

وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد سے ازبکستان کے سفیر عزت مآب اویبک عارف عثمانووسے ملاقات پاکستان – ازبکستان دو طرفہ تعلقات کے فروغ سمیت باہمی دلچسپی کے امور پر بات چیت پاکستان اورازبکستان کے درمیان ویزا معاہدوں پر پیشرفت کا جائزہ 1/4 pic.twitter.com/cikUARdoPK — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 5, 2021

Relations between the two countries, which are linked to Islamic relations, need to be further strengthened, added the Interior Minister.

Rasheed further added that Pakistan has provided special visa facilities for Uzbek citizens. “Uzbek citizens will now be issued a 5-day transit visa to enter Pakistan, said the interior minister.

اسلامی رشتے سے جڑے دونوں ملکوں کے درمیان روابط کو مزید مضبوط کرنے کی ضرورت ہے۔وزیر داخلہ پاکستان نے ازبکستان کے شہریوں کے لئے ویزا میں خصوصی سہولیات دی ہیں۔ ازبک شہریوں کو پاکستان آمد کے لئے اب 5 دن کا ٹرانزٹ ویزا بھی جاری کیا جائیگا۔3/4 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 5, 2021

The Uzbek Ambassador said that the facility of air travel will boost tourism and business between the two countries.

“The implementation of the visa facilitation agreement will further enhance the relationship,” added Aybek Arif Usmanov.