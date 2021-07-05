Double Click 728 x 90
Sheikh Rasheed, Uzbek Envoy Discuss Ways To Enhance trade relations

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 02:41 pm
Sheikh Rasheed Uzbek Ambassador

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has on Monday held a one-on-one meeting with Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov.

During the meeting, Sheikh Rasheed and the Uzbek envoy exchanged views over the need for enhanced trade relations between the two countries through regional connectivity.

Both the leaders also discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties among Pakistan-Uzbekistan and exchange views on matters related to mutual interest.

Relations between the two countries, which are linked to Islamic relations, need to be further strengthened, added the Interior Minister.

Rasheed further added that Pakistan has provided special visa facilities for Uzbek citizens. “Uzbek citizens will now be issued a 5-day transit visa to enter Pakistan, said the interior minister.

The Uzbek Ambassador said that the facility of air travel will boost tourism and business between the two countries.

“The implementation of the visa facilitation agreement will further enhance the relationship,” added Aybek Arif Usmanov.

