Sindh Government Announces Eid-ul-Adha Holidays

Karachi: The Sindh government has announced the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh government, Eid-ul-Adha holidays will be observed in the province from Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22.

It may be recalled that the federal government has also announced holidays from July 20 to 22 on Eid-ul-Adha, which was approved in the meeting of the federal cabinet.

Earlier, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza shared the image of the notification of the interior ministry and said it is totally “fake”.

According to fake Notification, “It is notified for general information that 20th to 22nd (Tuesday – Thursday) July 2021 shall be public holidays on the occasion of Holy Festival of Eid-ul-Adha.” said the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The first day of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 21 (Wednesday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday evening.

The announcement was headed by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.

In a notification, the religious affairs ministry said that the Zilhaj moon had not been sighted and 1st Zilhaj, 1442 AH would commence from July 12.