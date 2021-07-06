Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sindh Govt. Directs Disbursement Of Salaries, pensions Before Eid Al-Adha

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 03:48 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Eid Al Adha Sindh employees salaries

Ahead of the religious occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Sindh government has directed to distribute the salaries and pensions for the current month on July 16.

In a notification issued by the Sindh finance ministry, the concerned departments and authorities have been asked to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions by July 16.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there will be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 i.e. 29th of Ziquad (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be shown on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), the weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

The crescent of Zilhaj will most likely be sighted on Sunday evening, July 11. Thus the Eid Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which is being celebrated on 10 Zilhaj, will fall on Wednesday (July 21).

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 yearsKarachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years
8 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years

KARACHI: Javedan Corporation, the developers of Naya Nazimabad, will launch, for the...
Pakistan-China relationship leads to regional, global stability: Ambassador Haque
23 mins ago
Pakistan-China relationship leads to regional, global stability: Ambassador Haque

KARACHI: The friendly relations between Pakistan and China led to stability in...
Seven methods to get the famous Korean glass skin
25 mins ago
Seven methods to get the famous Korean glass skin

Even if you aren't a skincare enthusiast, we're sure you've heard about...
Galaxy Buds 2 360-Degree GIFs Reveal the Design and Colors
39 mins ago
Galaxy Buds 2 360-Degree GIFs Reveal the Design and Colors

Every day seems to bring us a new leak about one of...
Berries health benefits
43 mins ago
These myriad health benefits of berries Will Blow Your Mind

Fruits are an essential part of a person’s healthy diet and provide...
Chlorophyll Drops Help You Fight Cancer, Lose Weight, and More
52 mins ago
Chlorophyll Drops Help You Fight Cancer, Lose Weight, and More

Drinking green liquids in the hopes of gaining health advantages, whether wheatgrass...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 yearsKarachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years
8 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years

KARACHI: Javedan Corporation, the developers of Naya Nazimabad, will launch, for the...
Tobey Maguire
14 mins ago
Tobey Maguire is all set to hit the big screen

Tobey Maguire became the heartthrob of many after showing his acting prowess...
Pakistan-China relationship leads to regional, global stability: Ambassador Haque
23 mins ago
Pakistan-China relationship leads to regional, global stability: Ambassador Haque

KARACHI: The friendly relations between Pakistan and China led to stability in...
Rupee do
23 mins ago
Rupee sheds 19 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 19 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as...