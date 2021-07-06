Sindh Govt. Directs Disbursement Of Salaries, pensions Before Eid Al-Adha

Ahead of the religious occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Sindh government has directed to distribute the salaries and pensions for the current month on July 16.

In a notification issued by the Sindh finance ministry, the concerned departments and authorities have been asked to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions by July 16.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there will be no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 i.e. 29th of Ziquad (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be shown on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), the weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

The crescent of Zilhaj will most likely be sighted on Sunday evening, July 11. Thus the Eid Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which is being celebrated on 10 Zilhaj, will fall on Wednesday (July 21).