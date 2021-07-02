Sindh High Court Directs PTA To Restore TikTok In Pakistan

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday announced to lift the ban from TikTok, one of the most popular video-sharing applications globally.

According to the details, the SHC reverses the decision on banning TikTok and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to restore the application.

The court, however, has directed the PTA to expedite the disposal of LGBT related applications.

Moreover, the PTA has promised to dispose of the complaints by July 5.

On Thursday, Tiktok issued a response message to the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order to ban the app across Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the SHC ordered to suspend the video-sharing app TikTok across the country over immoral and objectionable content.

“The creativity and passion of our community has brought joy to households across Pakistan and provided a home for incredibly talented creators,” said TikTok in a statement.

“We have grown our local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan, and work diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our Community Guidelines,” it added.

“We continue to work with regulators, and look forward to serving the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity, fun and vital economic opportunities for many years to come,” the statement by TikTok concluded.

Ban Lifted For The Second Time

Back in April, Pakistan, for the second time, had removed a ban on TikTok consequent to a local high court’s order.

This was done almost a month after the same judicature had directed PTA to “immediately block access” of the TikTok service.

However, PTA had also issued a strict warning to TikTok against “vulgar and objectionable content”, which it was told to remove.

The authority said in a press release shared on Twitter, “PTA has issued directions to the service providers to unblock access to the TikTok App.”

It also warned, “the TikTok App management has been told to ensure that vulgar and objectionable content are to be made inaccessible in accordance with the PECA provisions and directions of the Honorable Court.”

PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan had stated to the PTA’s director-general that the body should have a system that could differentiate between “good and bad”.

Justice Qaiser had said, “When PTA takes action [against immoral content], people will not upload such videos,” to which the latter said the authority had spoken to TikTok to block repeat offenders.