Smart lockdown imposed as Karachi confirms 35 Delta variant cases since June

13th Jul, 2021. 08:19 pm
The Sindh government has imposed smart lockdowns in parts of Karachi after the city witnessed a sharp rise in the number of Delta variant cases.

The Sindh Health Department confirmed on Tuesday that so far 35 cases, including five members of a family in Lyari, of the Delta variant have been reported in Karachi since June.

It further added that 18 cases of the Delta variant had been reported in the city so far this month.

The ministry said that severe coronavirus symptoms had been observed in people affected by the Delta variant that was first reported in India.

Urging people to take all necessary precautionary measures, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho has asked people to avoid going to public places.

“Effects of the variant in India are before us,” she stressed adding that the people need to act responsibly.

In an effort to stem the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city, Deputy Commissioner Korangi issued a notification to impose smart lockdowns in a number of UCs.


Out of the total of 1,509 coronavirus cases reported across the country, 907 cases were reported from Sindh alone in the past 24 hours.

The total confirmed Covid cases in the country has risen to 976,000.

Over 1,590 new confirmed Covid cases and 21 deaths due to the disease were reported across the country during last 24 hours.

According to latest updates issued by the National Command and Operation Center, more than 3.942 million people have been so far fully vaccinated while more than 15.941 people partially vaccinated.

