Special reference held to mark Kashmir Martyr’s Day

Muhammad AdeelWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 09:00 pm
A special reference was held at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah to observe the Kashmir Martyr’s Day. Selected members of the Kashmir Committee Jeddah and the Jammu and Kashmir overseas community attended the event to mark the historical day of July 13, 1931 on which 22 brave Kashmiris were martyred by the brutal Dogra forces, while summoning the call for prayers – Azaan.

Addressing on the occasion, Consul General Khalid Majid said that the importance of July 13 cannot be ignored, but the reality is that the just struggle of Kashmiri brethren is remembered every single day of the year.

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance that no meaningful peace is possible in South Asia without the genuine resolution of the Kashmir issue through an impartial plebiscite as promised to the Kashmiri people by the international community through the successive UN resolutions.

